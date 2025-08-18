Woman kicked Alamo police officer in the groin during traffic stop, records say

Samantha Martinez, center, looks to Alejandro Fernandez during their joint arraignment Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. KRGV photo.

A 24-year-old woman was arraigned on multiple assault charges Monday after kicking a police officer in the groin and punching him during a traffic stop in Alamo, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

One other person was arrested in connection with the assault.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Alamo Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had made a wide right turn without signaling at the 500 block of Fannin Avenue on Sunday.

A child was in the backseat of the vehicle, the complaint added.

One woman, identified as Samantha Martinez, was in the front passenger seat and ignored several commands to step out of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Alejandro Fernandez, refused to provide his driver’s license and insurance, and also ignored commands to step out of the vehicle.

An officer broke the window to “escort” Fernandez out of the vehicle to detain him as another officer opened the passenger side door to get to Martinez.

Martinez reacted by kicking the officer in the groin and punching him in the face, the complaint states.

When officers asked for her name at the police station, Martinez replied that “she did not know,” the complaint said.

Officers later learned Martinez had a warrant out for her arrest on a charge of assault causing bodily injury family violence, according to the complaint.

Martinez and Fernandez were both arraigned on charges of assault on a public servant, resisting arrest, failure to identify and child endangerment.

Martinez's bond was set at $195,000, while Fernandez's bond was set at $100,000.

The criminal complaint states that the child was placed in the custody of his grandmother.