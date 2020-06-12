Woman worried about loved one in Weslaco nursing home after three employees test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Three employees at Valley Grande Manor, a nursing home in Weslaco, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

An administrator told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they are expecting more results form another type of COVID-19 test for the same employees for Saturday. The employees are currently in quarantine at home and nursing home residents are being monitored for symptoms.

Dr. Abdias Etienne with South Texas Health Systems says families who are trying to determine whether or not they should bring their loved one home from a nursing facility need to develop a concrete plan first.

