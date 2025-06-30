Women's self-defense classes continuing in Edinburg

The Edinburg Police Department women’s Self-Defense course is continuing next month.

The next round of classes kick off on July 7, 9 and 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Registration is available online in this link.

The courses will happen at the Edinburg Training Facility, located at 1309 N. Doolittle road.

Watch the video above for the full story.