Women's self-defense classes continuing in Edinburg

2 hours 6 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, June 30 2025 Jun 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 5:23 PM June 30, 2025 in News - Local

The Edinburg Police Department women’s Self-Defense course is continuing next month.

The next round of classes kick off on July 7, 9 and 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Registration is available online in this link.

The courses will happen at the Edinburg Training Facility, located at 1309 N. Doolittle road.

