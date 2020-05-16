Xavier Louisiana, Baylor Med sign medical school agreement

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A historically black university in New Orleans has its seventh agreement to fast-track medical school acceptance for some students. Xavier University of Louisiana and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston announced their early assurance program on Wednesday. It lets three qualified students a year participate in the collaborative medical track program with Baylor. Xavier regularly places the nation’s largest number of African American graduates into medical schools.

