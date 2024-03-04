x

Ya comienza Noticias RGV en su nuevo horario a las 5p. Canal 5.2 y 1240 por cable

3 hours 34 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, March 04 2024 Mar 4, 2024 March 04, 2024 4:58 PM March 04, 2024 in Noticias RGV

¡Porque usted lo pidió, regresan nuestros noticieros a las 5 y 10!

Porque nuestro compromiso es mantenerlo al tanto de lo que pasa en su comunidad y todo el Valle Del Río Grande.

 A partir del 4 de marzo, acompáñenos a las 5 y 10 7 dias de la semana en Noticias RGV, La Voz Del Valle.

