Ya inicio la votación anticipada en Texas

2 hours 25 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 October 13, 2020 4:19 PM October 13, 2020 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle
By: Santiago Caicedo

El martes empezaron las votaciones adelantadas en Texas y continuarán hasta el 30 de Octubre.

Las autoridades electorales en el Valle de Texas han habilitado varias casillas.

Los horarios y ubicaciones por condado están en la siguiente lista:

https://www.cameroncounty.us/elections/

https://www.vote.org/polling-place-locator/

https://www.hidalgocounty.us/

http://www.co.starr.tx.us/page/starr.Elections

http://www.co.willacy.tx.us/page/willacy.Elections.

Para más información sobre las elecciones en el estado de Texas, visite las siguientes páginas:

Ubicar casilla electoral:https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/languageChange.do,

Información general:https://www.votetexas.gov/es/index.html.

El día de las elecciones generales será el martes, 3 de Noviembre.

