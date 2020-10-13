Ya inicio la votación anticipada en Texas
El martes empezaron las votaciones adelantadas en Texas y continuarán hasta el 30 de Octubre.
Las autoridades electorales en el Valle de Texas han habilitado varias casillas.
Los horarios y ubicaciones por condado están en la siguiente lista:
https://www.cameroncounty.us/elections/,
https://www.vote.org/polling-place-locator/
http://www.co.starr.tx.us/page/starr.Elections
http://www.co.willacy.tx.us/page/willacy.Elections.
Para más información sobre las elecciones en el estado de Texas, visite las siguientes páginas:
Ubicar casilla electoral:https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/languageChange.do,
Información general:https://www.votetexas.gov/es/index.html.
El día de las elecciones generales será el martes, 3 de Noviembre.
