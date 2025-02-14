Zoo Guest: Shingleback Skink

News Video
-
Rep. Cuellar alleges Gov. Abbott didn't speak with Democrats as he seeks...
-
National Guard troops now authorized to arrest migrants in the Valley
-
Palm Valley Animal Society closing Trenton facility in Edinburg
-
DHR Health in Edinburg hosts event for organ donor awareness
-
McAllen felon pleads guilty of illegal possession of firearms
Sports Video
-
Weslaco softball shines in 15-2 win over Flour Bluff
-
Rio Hondo & Raymondville eliminated on Thursday in area round
-
UTRGV baseball details feelings ahead of 2025 Opening Day
-
UTRGV defense smothers Incarnate Word in route to dominant win
-
Harlingen South tennis star Diego Garcia signs with Concordia