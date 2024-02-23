1 Killed after Boat Capsizes Near Brownsville Ship Channel

UPDATE (2/27): Authorities confirm 38-year-old Sarah Mitchell Murphy died when the salvage tug-boat she was on capsized Saturday.

The preliminary autopsy report shows she drowned.

Lt. Terry Parris, supervisor of the Marine Safety Detachment tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the tug-boat went out to help a boater in the area when it capsized.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

--------------

NEAR PORT ISABEL – The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a boating accident that claimed the life of one passenger over the weekend south of Port Isabel.

The commanding officer of the South Padre Island Coast Guard Station says two people were onboard a commercial salvage vessel Saturday afternoon when the boat capsized.

The boater who died has not been identified.

Watch the news clip for more details about this story.