1-on-1 with Houston Texans G Shaq Mason
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans invested over $167 million dollars on the offensive line.
Brandon Benitez caught up with one of the O-line's key members in Guard Shaq Mason ahead of the upcoming regular season. The two-time Super Bowl champ spoke about this year's Texans squad.
Click on the video above for more.
