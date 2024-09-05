x

2 Arrested Following Raid in South Alamo

ALAMO – Authorities raided a home south of Alamo which ended in the arrests of two alleged drug dealers.

Local, state and federal authorities raided a home off of El Gato Road on Friday.

Alamo Police Chief Baudelio Castillo says this is a major step in keeping the community safe.

“A lot of the narcotics that are coming out of this subdivision are being brought into the city of Alamo and distributed,” he explained.

The San Juan Law Enforcement Emergency Regional Response Team led the charge on the home.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke to a resident who says the neighborhood carries a reputation for continuous drug activity.

