x

2 men killed in McAllen crash

Related Story

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash that killed two men, according to a news release. 

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near the corner of 12th Street and Pecan Boulevard Friday at around 2:04 a.m. According to police, the driver — identified as 22-year-old Daniel Guadalupe Saenz of McAllen — lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole.

Saenz and his passenger — Nathan Gower Schwarz, 40, of Pharr — were hospitalized and died from their injuries, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

News
2 men killed in McAllen crash
2 men killed in McAllen crash
The McAllen Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash that killed two men, according to a news release. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 29 2023 Dec 29, 2023 Friday, December 29, 2023 10:49:00 AM CST December 29, 2023
Radar
7 Days