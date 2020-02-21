2 Wanted by San Benito police for questioning in ongoing investigation

SAN BENITO – San Benito police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people.

Police published a post on Facebook saying the two men in the photos are wanted for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation.

The men were last seen in a dark-colored four-door compact vehicle with no front license plate. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880.