2 Wanted by San Benito police for questioning in ongoing investigation
SAN BENITO – San Benito police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people.
Police published a post on Facebook saying the two men in the photos are wanted for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation.
The men were last seen in a dark-colored four-door compact vehicle with no front license plate. No other details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880.
