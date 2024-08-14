3 A/C Units Stolen from Edinburg Church

EDINBURG – In the midst of Holy Week services, a Rio Grande Valley church congregation is dealing with some challenges.

They say a thief stole thousands of dollars’ worth of property.

All that's left at Iglesia Dios Con Nosotros are wires and remnants of three stolen A/C units.

Pastor Pedro Guzman tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the theft cut down on services offered.

He says their wall A/C unit is small enough to keep his office cool, but nowhere near enough to provide air conditioning to the main sanctuary and all those who congregate there.

"There's not that many, there is approximately 50 members,” he says.

The group meets on Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

"The building may look small but it's actually quite large,” he says.

Guzman says when several members met for men's ministry on Saturday, they discovered the three A/C units were missing.

Services scheduled this week were interrupted.

"We had to cancel some services because we don't have the air conditioning, and we still have the rest of the week to go,” he explains.

An estimate suggests they lost about $7,500 worth of equipment.

The pastor says it's not just about the money but of bad timing.

"At the same time, we feel sad that during these days when you're supposed to respect places like these churches, they don't respect them,” he says.

Guzman says ceiling fans will have to do for now. He adds with higher humidity and temperatures looming, that could make for a long, uncomfortable wait.

The pastor tells us they filed a police report.

If you have information that could help in finding the thieves, you can call the Edinburg Police Department or their Crime Stoppers line at 956-383-8477.