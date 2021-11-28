3 arrested following robbery at Mercedes outlet mall
Three people are facing theft charges after allegedly taking off with merchandise from multiple stores at the Rio Grande Premium Outlets in Mercedes.
A 39-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were accused Wednesday of leaving the mall without paying for items they had. Police caught up to the group and arrested them.
All three face charges of theft and engaging in organized criminal activity
