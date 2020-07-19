398 of 1000 Cameron County inmates test positive for coronavirus

Of all the nearly 1,000 inmates held in Cameron County jails, 398 tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday evening.

The county locked down all their facilities Wednesday.

The decision was announced by Captain Javier Reyna with Cameron County Sheriff's Office who said it was necessary after some inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Alberto E. Almeida, the jail's physician, said of the 340 who tested positive as of Thursday afternoon, 200 were symptomatic and only two have low-grade fevers.

All inmates are either receiving treatment for COVID-19 or are on a vitamin regimen to boost their immune systems.

"To be honest with you, I think what's really helped us is our quick movement in immediate treatment, and just even with the Doxycycline, with the injection, or the Azithromycin. Of course, all of our patients are on vitamins, on vitamins D, C, and Zinc. Some of our patients are getting the Pepcid. It just depends. We're actually tailoring depending on the symptoms that they're having," Almeida said.

No one required hospitalization and no deaths have been reported, the doctor said.

As of Thursday evening, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards reports there are 398 inmates who tested positive. There's 36 jailers who also contracted the virus, and 44 others are pending their results and/or under quarantine.

For now, the jail will remain on lockdown as originally announced. No visitations will be allowed until at least July 31.







This story was updated to reflect the update in the inmate positive cases.