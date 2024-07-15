4 men charged after San Juan drug busts nets cash, cocaine and marijuana

Four men were arraigned on drug charges on Friday after police said two homes in San Juan were raided, leading to the discovery of drugs and over $26,000 in cash.

Officers with the San Juan Police Department raided two homes on East 2nd Street on Thursday, where they confiscated the cash and nearly 10 pounds of marijuana and half a kilo of cocaine, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes Jr.

Four individuals – identified as Gilberto Garza, Juan Carlos Treviño, Javier Azuara Meza and Erick Bugarin — were charged in connection with the drug busts.

Garza, Treviño and Meza were each charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity. Their bonds were each set at $550,000.

Bugarin was given a $2,000 bond and was arraigned on a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.

The raids occurred after police received a tip through the department’s bike patrol division, Sifuentes added.