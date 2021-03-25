4-year-old Brownsville boy drowns in swimming pool, SPI officials say

In a Monday press release, South Padre Island officials said a 4-year-old child drowned in a swimming pool on Friday, March 12.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the South Padre Island Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding a 'possible drowning' in the area of 2600 Gulf Boulevard.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the location and were advised that a young boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

According to the release, a parent found the child in the pool, pulled him from the water and immediately attempted to resuscitate him.

The child was transported to Valley Regional Hospital but shortly after arrival, he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the boy was with family visiting from Brownsville. It is believed the child may have wandered away from his parents.

SPI PD is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.