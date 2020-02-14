43-year-old wanted by McAllen police for assault and criminal trespass

MCALLEN – Authorities are searching for a 43-year-old man wanted for assault and criminal trespass.

On Aug. 11, 2019, McAllen police responded to a call of a burglary at approximately 4:25 a.m. on the 1100 block of West Fern Avenue.

During the investigation, officers learned the suspect had entered the home and assaulted the victim, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Osbaldo Omar Juarez for assault, a second degree felony, and criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor. He’s described being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you are aware of Juarez’s whereabouts, you’re asked call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.