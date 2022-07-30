5 Suspects Arrested in Connection to Edinburg Motorist Shooting

UPDATE (6/4): Five men are facing charges for a shooting that happened in the middle of an Edinburg road Friday.

Authorities say the five suspects are behind bars.

The victim told investigators he and his friends were in a truck, when another driving pulled up and started shooting.

Only one person was shot; there is no word on a motive in the shooting.

-----

EDINBURG – Police are looking for a suspect who opened fired on the road in Edinburg.

According to the Edinburg Police Department, the shooting was reported around 1:20 p.m. Friday near Raul Longoria and Minnesota roads.

Officials say a suspect fired and shot someone else in another vehicle.

The victim was able to flee the scene in their vehicle after being hit.

The suspect pursued the victim and kept firing while driving.

The victim got into an accident near the intersection of Canton and Raul Longoria roads.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt and no description of suspect’s vehicle was released.

Police continue to the search for the suspect.