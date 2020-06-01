600 People Charged in Largest Health Care Fraud Enforcement

WESLACO – More than 600 people have been charged in the largest health care fraud enforcement action by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ announced this enforcement is part of their aim to target fraud in the healthcare system.

Many of the cases involved illegal dosages of opioids.

In the southern district, which covers the area from Laredo to Houston and all the way down to the Rio Grande Valley, 48 people were charged.

According to the agency, the co-conspirators would fill bulk orders with fraudulent prescriptions.

