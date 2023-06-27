7-on-7 state tournament concludes
The 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station wrapped up on Saturday with five Valley teams showing up, and one standing out.
Last year, the PSJA Raiders were the only team in the Rio Grande Valley to make the championship round, and this year saw a repeat of that.
