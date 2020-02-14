8-year-old Dies in RGC Crash
Rio Grande City - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning.
RGC police say a SUV collided with a garbage truck just after 3 a.m. on Highway 83.
A 34-year-old female driver and a 8-year-old girl were taken to the hospital. The child did not survive.
An RGC spokesperson said no other details on the woman's condition, or the cause of the crash will be released Saturday.
