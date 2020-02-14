x

8-year-old Dies in RGC Crash

Related Story

Rio Grande City - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning. 

RGC police say a SUV collided with a garbage truck just after 3 a.m. on Highway 83. 

A 34-year-old female driver and a 8-year-old girl were taken to the hospital. The child did not survive. 

An RGC spokesperson said no other details on the woman's condition, or the cause of the crash will be released Saturday. 

News
8-year-old Dies in RGC Crash
8-year-old Dies in RGC Crash
Rio Grande City - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning. RGC police say a... More >>
5 days ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 9:52:00 PM CST February 08, 2020
1 dead, 1 injured after car crash...
1 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Rio Grande City
An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after a car struck a garbage truck in Rio Grande City. At about 3:30... More >>
5 days ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 9:36:00 AM CST February 08, 2020
Radar
7 Days