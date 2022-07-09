Abbott announces $30 million in Operation Lone Star grant funding
Related Story
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday announced an additional $30 million in Operation Lone Star grant funding to boost border security efforts.
Grant applications for $16 million in funding for any county or city will open Monday, July 11.
Beginning Sept. 1, $14 million will be made available for border-adjacent counties.
An additional $30M in grant funding is available to boost local border security efforts.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 7, 2022
While Biden does nothing, Texas continues to help our communities respond.
This funding plays a vital role in our mission to keep Texans safe & support communities.https://t.co/P6BWpyiKxp
RELATED: Testing the limits of state authority, Gov. Greg Abbott empowers state authorities to return migrants to border crossings
"I encourage local governments to apply for these funds as we work together to prevent illegal immigration and the smuggling of people, illegal weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl from Mexico into Texas," Gov Abbott said in a statement.
The announcement came just hours before the governor issued an executive order allowing state authorities to return migrants to the border.
News
News Video
-
Project to expand and restore Bahia Grande Lagoon in Cameron County nearly...
-
Mistrial declared in Palmview double murder trial
-
Local shrimpers facing challenging season
-
Experts weigh in on proposal to change how slavery is taught in...
-
Man on skateboard dies after being struck by vehicle, Edinburg police say