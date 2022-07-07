x

Abbott announces $30 million in Operation Lone Star grant funding

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday announced an additional $30 million in Operation Lone Star grant funding to boost border security efforts. 

Grant applications for $16 million in funding for any county or city will open Monday, July 11.

Beginning Sept. 1, $14 million will be made available for border-adjacent counties. 

"I encourage local governments to apply for these funds as we work together to prevent illegal immigration and the smuggling of people, illegal weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl from Mexico into Texas," Gov Abbott said in a statement. 

The announcement came just hours before the governor issued an executive order allowing state authorities to return migrants to the border. 

