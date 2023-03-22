Abortion rights rally held in Brownville
Multiple organizations plan to speak out in Brownsville following the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.
If overturned, 26 states will likely ban abortion, according to a news release.
Members from multiple organizations such as Planned Parenthood Cameron County, Frontera Fund and ACLU Texas are speaking at the rally at Linear Park in Brownsville. It is being livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
