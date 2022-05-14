Abortion rights rally held in Brownville
Multiple organizations plan to speak out in Brownsville following the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.
If overturned, 26 states will likely ban abortion, according to a news release.
Members from multiple organizations such as Planned Parenthood Cameron County, Frontera Fund and ACLU Texas are speaking at the rally at Linear Park in Brownsville. It is being livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Abortion rights rally held in Brownville
-
Man detained in connection to fatal stabbing in Weslaco
-
Police respond to social media claims of alleged assault at Weslaco ISD
-
Officials react to baby formula controversy at McAllen migrant processing center
-
Columbine shooting survivor speaks to San Benito students