Aeromexico offering nonstop flights to Mexico City from McAllen airport
McAllen International Airport's newest partner will soon launch a nonstop flight route to Mexico City, according to a news release.
Aeromexico will connect McAllen with Mexico City starting on Thursday, Feb. 1, the city announced in a Thursday press conference.
Ticket sales are now available with nonstop service to the Felipe Angeles International Airport in Mexico City.
The expansion is part of Aeromexico’s master plan focused on investing in emerging markets throughout the United States, a news release stated.
