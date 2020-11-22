After the coronavirus shut down their barber shop, couple finds success with food truck

The coronavirus pandemic forced Tesla Ibarra and her husband, Alex Valdez, to shut down their barber shop in Weslaco.

Ibarra and Valdez, though, didn't let the pandemic stop them.

They noticed that, unlike barber shops, many local restaurants remained open — offering drive-through service and limited outdoor seating. Food trucks were becoming popular too.

Ibarra said they'd talked about opening a food truck before, but the idea never got off the ground.

A month later, Quesomidilla was born — and became an instant success.

