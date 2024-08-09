Agreement reached in Milwhite Inc. lawsuit

Parties on both sides of a class action lawsuit against Milwhite Inc. say they've come to an agreement.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Nov. 2023 on behalf of 11 people who live near the grinding mill in Brownsville over dust pollution that residents said came from Milwhite Inc.

Negotiations were held over the weekend, and lawyers for both parties told Channel 5 News there is an agreement in the lawsuit, but details were made confidential by both parties.

The agreement will now be submitted back to 107th District Court Judge Ben Euresti for approval.

“In the future, there probably would be a cessation of operations, or a change in operations to elsewhere — for example the Port of Brownsville or some other area,” Milwhite Inc. attorney Javier Gonzalez said. “But it's going to be something that's going to be beneficial for everybody."

