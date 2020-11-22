Alamo Farmer Hopes Gov't Border Wall Decision Brings Safety

ROMA – A local farmer says he expects safety and protection from the government’s border wall decision.

Ruperto Escobar’s family has lived in Roma for over 250 years.

Escobar says he has received letters from the government asking to survey his property for a border wall.

Markers have already been placed on his property by government surveyors.

Escobar says he hopes the President’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley will give him a better understanding of what needs to be done.

He says it is the duty of the U.S. to secure the border and hopes the President and Congress will accomplish that.

