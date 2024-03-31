Alamo man accused in deadly motel stabbing to be arraigned Monday

A Valley man who's accused of stabbing two people to death at a Motel 6 in McAllen is set to go before a judge on Monday.

Carlos Antonio Cardenas, 27, from Alamo, was indicted for the bloody stabbing in March.

According to court records, Cardenas killed two people, Keith Henry Cole and Luis Eduardo Garza. Documents show he tried to stab a third person, but was unsuccessful.

One of the bodies was found on the second floor of the motel, and the second was found in the parking lot. Police recovered a knife from the scene that they believe was used in the crime.