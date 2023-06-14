Alamo woman falls victim to car rental scam

An Alamo woman is out $400 after she paid what she thought was a car rental company. Experts say how she sent the money should have been a red flag.

At 76 years old, Elle Pack admits she's not the best with technology. When her son came to visit, she paid to rent a car.

"Basically, I got scammed, and I want the public to know, so they are not scammed," Pack said.

She says she called a phone number she found online for a car rental service.

"I assumed I called Budget [Car Rental]," Pack said. "They sent me a link to send the money. It was a fabulous price, pick-up and delivery, no miles for only $50."

In an email, Pack was asked to send the payment plus a security deposit via Zelle. She paid the money, but the car was never delivered, and now, she's out $400.

"I live on social security. Half of my social security money is gone, and it's only the beginning of the month," Pack said.

Pack tried calling the number she used for the rental, but was not able to get a hold of anyone. She did receive an email with Budget Car Rental's logo and assumed it was legit. But the Better Business Bureau says it's a red flag when a company asks you to make a payment via Zelle.

"Using those cash apps is like paying cash, and once it's out of your hands you'll never see that money again," Project Coordinator for the BBB's Senior Medicare Patrol Department Robert Obregon said. "The legitimate rental car companies prefer a credit card."

Obregon says he hears of rental car scams at least once a month, but the elderly are taken advantage of daily.

For now, the Alamo Police Department is investigating what happened.

"We're in the preliminary stages of acquiring the subpoenas to actually look within what account numbers and reservations were made," Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna said.

If you believe you are being scammed, the BBB can help guide you. You can call them at (956) 968-9678 or click here to report a scam.