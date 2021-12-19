Alamo Woman Falls Victim to Impostor Posing as DirecTV Employee

ALAMO – An Alamo woman says she’s out $300 because she took a deal too good to be true.

Doris Berman received a call from an impostor who posed as a DirecTV employee and offered her a packaged deal, along with a free $100 Visa gift card, for a low price.

Though Berman was skeptical, the impostor confirmed her account number so she believed it was legitimate.

They told her she would have to pay four months’ worth up front and told her to use an Amazon gift card.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas reached out to the Better Business Bureau to learn about red flags to look for in these situations.

BBB President Dolores Salinas tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS that it is common for impostors to have some information about the person they intend to target.

Watch the video above for the full story.