Alton Woman Found in Colorado

ALTON – An Alton family believes their developmentally disabled missing daughter is on her way home.

Lydia Magdalena Gomez disappeared on Memorial Day weekend.

Her family said they are not happy with how the Alton Police Department treated the missing persons case.

Gregoria Rios, Lydia’s mother, told CHANNEL 5 NEWS police should have done more.

“And I just thank God because I don’t have nothing to thank them for, because all I know my daughter could have been dead,” the mother said.

The Alton Police Department said they followed procedure. The police chief said Lydia’s case was first entered into a nationwide system on May 30.

He said Lydia made contact with the department multiple times, telling them she was safe and didn’t want to go home, before the case was changed to a welfare check.

After an officer in Colorado made contact with Lydia, Alton police said the State of Texas told them to clear the case on July 28.