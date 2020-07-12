Amid spike in coronavirus cases, Weslaco church switches back to online services

First Baptist Church in Weslaco switched back to online services on Sunday.

"As many of you have seen, due to the rising number of positive COVID19 cases in our immediate area, our Pastor, Dr Steven Parker, and our Safety Committee Chair, Eddie Crist, have decided at the request of County Health Officials, in an effort to keep our church members safe, and help reduce the spread of COVID19, to shift back to our Online Sunday Services, effective immediately," according to a statement released by the church.

The church streams services on YouTube and Facebook.

Watch the video for the full story.