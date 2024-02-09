Anuncian acuerdo de ciudades hermanas entre Mission y Mazatlán
El alcalde de Mission el doctor Armando Ocaña anuncia los planes futuros de construir un puente internacional y un sistema ferroviario que conectaría con la parte más occidental de México.
Así lo informo este miércoles durante una ceremonia de acuerdos de ciudades hermanas entre Mission y Mazatlán en Sinaloa.
En un esfuerzo por expandir y crear caminos Internacionales.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
