Anuncian acuerdo de ciudades hermanas entre Mission y Mazatlán

El alcalde de Mission el doctor  Armando Ocaña anuncia los planes futuros de construir un puente internacional y un sistema ferroviario que conectaría con la parte más occidental de México.

Así lo informo este miércoles durante una ceremonia de acuerdos de ciudades hermanas entre Mission y Mazatlán en Sinaloa.

En un esfuerzo por expandir y crear caminos Internacionales.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

