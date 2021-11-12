Application process opens for Pharr's new internet service program

Families living in Pharr can now apply for the city's new broadband project, TeamPharr.Net, an effort to "close the digital divide."

Through the new program, the city of Pharr will provide fiber optic internet services to everyone in the city, allowing them access to fast internet service at a low price.

Public Information Officer for the city of Pharr Yuri Gonzalez says many residents don't have internet in their homes because some local providers don't have the infrastructure to reach rural areas.t

Officials say the new internet program aims to provide reliable internet service for residents across the city.

For more information, visit TeamPharr.Net.