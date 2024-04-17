April sales tax revenue report for the Valley released
According to a sales tax revenue report for the month of April, the Rio Grande Valley did well, considering most retail stores were closed. The most successful were restaurants, which were limited to curbside or delivery during that month.
Compared to April 2019, the Valley has a 16% drop in sales tax revenue. While the state saw drops, analysts say, considering the factors for April, it shows the Valley’s economy is resilient and strong.
Matt Ruszczak with Rio South Texas Economic Council says he thought things would be a lot worse and cities would actually lose half of their sales tax revenue.
Watch the video above for the full report.
