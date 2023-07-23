Armed Suspect Storms Alamo Drive-Thru    ...

ALAMO - Two men are wanted after stealing from a drive-thru in Alamo Thursday.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office released surveillance images of the suspects at the Time Out Drive-Thru along FM 495.

Deputies say they broke into the story carrying a rifle. The thieves took money, beer and cigarettes.

If you have any information call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-TIPS (8477.)