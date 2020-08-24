Artist group volunteers to create new mural on Good Neighbor Settlement House
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – A group of volunteers, a long way from home, are painting new murals on the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville.
A group called "Art We There Yet" travels across North and South America painting murals and teaching classes.
They heard about the immigration situation along the border and wanted to help in some way. The art group learned how the settlement house helps the city’s homeless and migrants traveling through.
The current mural on the building is cracking and peeling. The organization says the final product will symbolize the community.
If anyone would like to volunteer, they can email connect@artwethereyet.com.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
BROWNSVILLE – A group of volunteers, a long way from home, are painting new murals on the Good Neighbor Settlement... More >>
News Video
-
How to avoid online scammers
-
Trump supporters rally in McAllen ahead of Republican National Convention
-
Popularity of golf surges during pandemic, putting Palm View Golf Course on...
-
Army: Soldier missing from Fort Hood reported sexual abuse
-
Starr County holds convalescent plasma drive to fight COVID-19