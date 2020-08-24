Artist group volunteers to create new mural on Good Neighbor Settlement House

BROWNSVILLE – A group of volunteers, a long way from home, are painting new murals on the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville.

A group called "Art We There Yet" travels across North and South America painting murals and teaching classes.

They heard about the immigration situation along the border and wanted to help in some way. The art group learned how the settlement house helps the city’s homeless and migrants traveling through.

The current mural on the building is cracking and peeling. The organization says the final product will symbolize the community.

If anyone would like to volunteer, they can email connect@artwethereyet.com.

