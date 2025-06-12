Aunt of disabled Brownsville teen gets probation in connection with his death

The aunt of the disabled Brownsville teen who was killed in 2022 will receive 10 years probation in connection with his death as part of a plea agreement with the Cameron County District Attorney's Office.

Julie Brewington accepted the plea agreement on Tuesday; she pleaded guilty in August 2024. She was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, which she has already served.

Cameron Brewington was a non-verbal 15-year-old teen with autism. An autopsy report revealed he was beaten and bound to a mattress with rope and a dog collar on his wrists, ankles and neck.

A medical examiner determined Cameron died of organ failure caused by blunt force trauma and prolonged immobilization.

The district attorney's office said they found no evidence that indicated Julie inflicted any of the injuries on the boy. They said she was barely around Cameron when she obtained temporary custody.

Prior to coming to Brownsville, the teen was in custody of Child Protective Services in Mexico.

Julie's common-law-husband, Mauricio Noe Garza, was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to injury to a disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury.