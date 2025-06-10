Man sentenced to 25 years in death of disabled Brownsville teen

A Brownsville man learned his fate Monday after pleading guilty in the death of a non-verbal 15-year-old teen with autism.

Mauricio Noe Garza pleaded guilty to injury to a disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Garza was one of two people arrested on murder charges following the Oct. 17, 2022 death of 15-year-old Cameron Brewington.

Cameron was identified as the nephew of Garza’s common-law wife, Julie Brewington. She had temporary custody of the teen at the time of his death.

According to an autopsy report obtained by Channel 5 News, Cameron was beaten and bound to a mattress with rope and a dog collar on his wrists, ankles and neck.

A news release from Saenz’s office said Garza was the one who tied Cameron to the mattress, and “inflicted severe blunt force trauma” to the teen.

The medical examiner later determined that the victim died of organ failure caused by blunt force trauma and prolonged immobilization.

“Cameron Brewington endured unspeakable suffering at the hands of someone who was supposed to protect him,” Saenz said in a statement. “Today’s sentence ensures that the man responsible for his suffering and death will be held fully accountable under Texas law.”

In August 2024, Julie Brewington pleaded guilty in connection to the death of her nephew. Court records indicate she’s set to be sentenced on Thursday, June 12.