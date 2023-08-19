Authorities Recover 21 Bodies after Alleged Cartel Fight near Miguel Aleman
MIGUEL ALEMAN – Cartels in Mexico are fighting for the area around Falcon Dam, according to an expert.
Mexican authorities recently recovered 21 bodies near the city of Miguel Aleman; some of the bodies were burned.
A security consultant and former FBI agent, Art Fontes, says the cartels believe there’s a smaller security presence near the lake.
He says Cartel Del Norte and the Gulf Cartel are fighting over that area.
Watch the video above for more information.
