x

Axe 'em, Jacks! Pioneer's Lavar Lindo Off To SFA

Related Story

MISSION - Pioneer senior wide receiver Lavar Lindo signed with Stephen F. Austin Wednesday afternoon in front of his family and student body.

The multi-sport athlete excelled on the football field this year, hauling in 38 catches for over 700 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Lindo is the program's first Division 1 signee. 

News
Axe 'em, Jacks! Pioneer's Lavar Lindo Off...
Axe 'em, Jacks! Pioneer's Lavar Lindo Off To SFA
MISSION - Pioneer senior wide receiver Lavar Lindo signed with Stephen F. Austin Wednesday afternoon in front of his family... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 6:46:00 PM CST February 12, 2020
Radar
7 Days