Back to School: Donna ISD student receives H-E-B shopping spree for school supplies, groceries

With school back in session for students across the Rio Grande Valley, Channel 5 News helped several students prepare for the new school year.

Over the summer, Channel 5 News teamed up with H-E-B and the non-profit organization Communities in Schools to give several Donna ISD students a shopping spree.

Donna ISD third-grader Megan Marroquin was given $250 to get anything she wanted from the H-E-B Plus in San Juan.

Megan picked up school supplies and a new backpack and matching lunchbox. However, getting food for the rest of her family was what she prioritized in her shopping.

