Back to School: Donna ISD student receives H-E-B shopping spree for school supplies, groceries
With school back in session for students across the Rio Grande Valley, Channel 5 News helped several students prepare for the new school year.
Over the summer, Channel 5 News teamed up with H-E-B and the non-profit organization Communities in Schools to give several Donna ISD students a shopping spree.
Donna ISD third-grader Megan Marroquin was given $250 to get anything she wanted from the H-E-B Plus in San Juan.
Megan picked up school supplies and a new backpack and matching lunchbox. However, getting food for the rest of her family was what she prioritized in her shopping.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Channel 5 News will be airing other student’s stories every Monday in September. You can watch them on Channel 5 and in our Spanish sister station, Noticias RGV.
More News
News Video
-
Back to School: Donna ISD student receives H-E-B shopping spree for school...
-
Brownsville pediatrician warns of potential spike in Covid and flu cases
-
Tamaulipas State Police: 2 dead in home explosion caused by fireworks
-
Labor Day weekend tourists boost sales for SPI businesses
-
Police: 7 men arrested following raid at Brownsville nightclub
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
-
Week 1 Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley football players to watch this season
-
HS Football Preview Show: New faces, same goal for Valley coaches
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley coaches react to UIL realignment