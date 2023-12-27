BBB Warns of Self-Proclaimed Doctor after Personal Information

EDINBURG – A self-proclaimed doctor is after personal information, which raises concerns for victims affected.

Victor Armando Martinez now needs to watch his own back.

The 64-year-old says he's weeks away from turning 65 years old and qualifying for Medicare benefits.

He told CHANNEL 5 NEWS that hasn't kept the Medicare fraudster at bay.

"Yes, not too long ago a couple of people approached me, asking me for personal information for Medicare," Martinez explains.

Martinez says he didn't fall for the scheme.

Not everyone is as cautious as Martinez.

Robert Obregon of the Better Business Bureau said an Edinburg woman allowed an unknown visitor into her home.

"We got a report from this elderly lady who got a visit, an unannounced visit from this guy claiming to be a doctor sent there from Medicare, and Medicare just doesn't do that," Obregon told CHANNEL 5 NEWS.

Obregon says the elderly woman was home alone when the stranger came knocking. She allowed him in.

Then the stranger got a little too close for comfort.

"Checked her blood pressure, checked her heart, took her pulse," Obregon explains.

Obregon tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS after examining the woman he asked to see her Medicare card.

He got her name, social security number, a list of all the medications she's taking, and… "Her medical information, I mean she is suffering from certain conditions. Her medical profile was stolen," Obregon explains.

A few minutes later, the self-proclaimed doctor left without providing any information.

Obregon says the so-called doctor could easily sell her identity on the black market. That could lead to medical services, credit cards, and loans being used in the woman's name.

Obregon says if an unknown person comes knocking on your door offering services…"Check that individual out, find out who he is, what he is, where does he live, etc. If he's not willing to divulge that information then don't do any business with him," Obregon explains.

He says all those questions should be asked before you allow someone into your home.

Obregon recommends you file a police report if you've been visited by this self-proclaimed doctor.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest details as they become available.