Beach Closures
UPDATE (5/1): Cameron County officials announced the county beaches will be reopened Monday at 1:00 p.m.
CAMERON COUNTY-- Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has ordered for the temporary closure of the following county beaches as of Sunday morning.
1. Boca Chica Beach
2. County Beach Access No. 5 (North of South Padre Island)
3. County Beach Access No. 6 (North of South Padre Island)
These beaches are being temporarily closed due to extremely high tides and undriveable conditions.
The county adds it is very important for everyone to pay attention to warnings and stay out of harm's way.
The beach accesses will remain closed until further notice.
