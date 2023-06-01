Beautiful Smiles

Home
News
New House bill could help bring down property taxes if signed into law
The Texas House has passed the Property Tax Relief Bill, but it's not official just yet. The Cameron County tax assessor says if the bill...
City of Brownsville to distribute sandbags in preparation for hurricane season
With recent severe weather, the city of Brownsville...
ERCOT launches new messaging system for Texans
The state's power grid operator is trying to...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, May 31, 2023: Isolated showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 30: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 29, 2023: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
San Benito ready for third state tournament appearance
SAN BENITO, Texas -- The San Benito Lady Greyhounds reached the UIL state tournament for the third time in school history. San Benito will face...
Palmview and PSJA Both Fall in Regional Semis on Friday
6A Region IV Semifinal Game 2 -...
San Benito Shuts Out Hornets To Advance To State Tourney
CORPUS CHRISTI -For third time in program history...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: May 31, 2023
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 29, 2023
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
El Departamento de Seguridad Nacional anuncia nuevas medidas para deportaciones de inmigrantes ilegales
Luego de tres semanas de haberse implementado el Título 8 como política de inmigración en la frontera, el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional anunció una nueva medida...
Comunidad: La nueva exhibición bilingüe de trabajadores agrícolas
Alejandro Oyoque, director del museo de la ciudad...
Asalto al capitolio: hombre de McAllen enfrenta múltiples cargos federales
Un hombre de McAllen enfrenta cargos federales en...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Beautiful Smiles
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
New House bill could help bring down property taxes if signed into...
City of Brownsville to distribute sandbags in preparation for hurricane season
ERCOT launches new messaging system for Texans
Pump Patrol: May 31, 2023
COMPACT Act offers mental health resources for veterans
Sports Video
San Benito ready for third state tournament appearance
San Benito Moves on to State Tourney
Palmview vs Rouse
PSJA Falls in Regional Semis to SA Johnson
PSJA Wins Game One over Jaguars